Belgian tickets presale for Tomorrowland already sold out

People attend the first day of the Tomorrowland electronic music festival, Friday 18 July 2025, in Boom. The first weekend of the 18th edition of the festival takes place at the 'De Schorre' terrain in Boom, from 18 to 20 July. Credit: Belga

The first presale of tickets for Tomorrowland festival was a resounding success, with tens of thousands of tickets reserved exclusively for Belgian fans selling out by 11:00 on Saturday.

A second global presale phase is set to begin at 17:00, followed by a final phase scheduled for next Saturday.

Nearly 400,000 attendees are expected across the two festival weekends, which will take place at the provincial domain of De Schorre in Boom. Half of the tickets were allocated to Belgian residents and were sold out during the initial presale. Additionally, 51,000 packages, including travel and accommodation under the Global Journey programme, were purchased.

This year’s lineup will feature electronic music stars such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, and, for the first time, Scottish producer Calvin Harris.

Tomorrowland Belgium will be held from 17 to 19 July and from 24 to 26 July, with its theme centred around the enigmatic concept of “Consciencia,” inspired by the six core human emotions, according to organisers.

For the first time in its history, Tomorrowland has adopted a single annual theme for all its editions worldwide. The year-long concept will commence with the flagship festival in Boom this July, followed by the debut of Tomorrowland Thailand in December, and will conclude with Tomorrowland Brazil in late April to early May 2027.

Related News