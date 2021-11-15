Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday...

The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Wednesday at 2:30 PM, according to local media.

The meeting, which has been brought forward to discuss rising figures in the country, will bring together the Federal and regional governments to discuss what happens next, Het Nieuwsblad reports.

Following the meeting, a press conference will take place to announce the latest changes, the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Despite a comment from Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden on Wednesday that it is “still too early” for the Federal Government to take extra measures, there is an expectation that new measures will be on the agenda after a leaked document from the GEMS expert group appeared on Monday.

The group advised the government to implement a new series of coronavirus measures, which included new mask rules, a suspension of indoor activities and shrinking contact groups.

On Sunday Belgium’s Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said that the country had crossed the “psychological” threshold of 500 Covid-19 patients in intensive care.