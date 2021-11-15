   
Wallonia : Health Minister in favour of vaccine mandate if hospitals are swamped
Monday, 15 November, 2021
    Monday, 15 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    If hospitalisations have to be delayed because of the health situation, measures making vaccination mandatory will need to be taken, Wallonia’s Health Minister, Christie Morreale (PS), said on Sunday on RTL-tvi’s weekly programme, ‘C’est pas tous les jours Dimanche.’

    The evolution of the health situation over the next few weeks needs to be monitored, according to Morreale. She stressed that the telecommuting obligation and compulsory wearing of facemasks indoors were urgent requirements.

    Vigilance is necessary in the next four weeks, she added. In this regard, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is currently holding consultations with representatives of the Consultative Committee to see if there is a need to bring forward the next meeting of this body, which links the federal government and federated bodies, Minister Morreale added. For now, that meeting is scheduled for Friday 19 November.

    In the meantime, she favours a general vaccination mandate “if hospital admissions are postponed” because beds are being occupied by COVID-19 patients. “I think we need to see how things evolve in the next few weeks,” the minister said. “If we have to start postponing medical care once again, then I think we need to be able to take further action.”

    Parliament is due to discuss the issue soon, in consultation with the Bioethics Committee.

    The Belgian State now spends about 25 million euros per week on testing, according to Minister Morreale, who stressed that “two vaccines cost less that one PCR test.”

