Bus driver tested positive for alcohol and drugs during police check

Local police in Hombeek, a district of the city of Mechelen, stopped a bus on Friday evening and found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The woman admitted to drinking wine during a break and daily cannabis use.

When officers stopped the bus for a routine check, they immediately detected the smell of alcohol on the driver.

A breath test showed a blood alcohol level of 0.64%." According to her own statements, she was working a 'split driving schedule' and had just taken a one-hour break, during which she had her meal accompanied by two glasses of wine," police said.

Officers also observed "visible signs of the use of illegal substances" and carried out a saliva test, which came back positive for cannabis. "She admitted to smoking two joints every day after work," police added.

Passengers taken care of by police

Her driving licence was immediately confiscated for 15 days. A replacement driver was called to recover the bus, while the three passengers on board were taken to their destination by a police patrol.

In total, the local Rivierenland police zone checked just over 1,000 drivers on Friday and Saturday evenings for alcohol and, in some cases, drugs.

Nine driving licences were immediately withdrawn for 15 days, while three drivers had their licences suspended for three hours.

