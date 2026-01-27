Belgium under pressure as EU gives final green light to ban Russian gas imports

European Council President António Costa. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

EU member states have given their final approval to a regulation that will see all Russian gas imports into the bloc banned by late 2027.

Under the regulation, imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquified natural gas (LNG) into the EU will be prohibited, with the ban starting six weeks after the rules enter into force.

"As of today, the EU energy market will be stronger, more resilient and more diversified. We are breaking away from detrimental reliance on Russian gas and taking a major step, in a spirit of solidarity and cooperation, towards an autonomous Energy Union," said Michael Damianos, Cyprus's minister for energy, commerce and industry.

According to the council, member states will have until 1 March this year to "prepare national plans to diversify gas supplies and identify potential challenges in replacing Russian gas."

It said that if supply security is "seriously threatened in one or more EU countries," the import ban could be suspended for up to four weeks. Existing contracts will be granted transition periods to limit disruption to prices and markets.

Belgium's Russian LNG problem

A full ban on LNG imports will apply from the start of 2027, while pipeline gas imports will be banned from autumn 2027. In Belgium, the share of energy imported from Russia is now higher than it was before the invasion of Ukraine – largely as a result of Belgium continuing to import large quantities of Russian liquefied gas via the port of Zeebrugge.

While the supply of Russian gas by pipeline (through Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and Germany) to Europe has almost completely ceased, tankers carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Russian Arctic have decisively taken over.

Despite Belgium's promises to reduce dependence on Russian gas and consequently reduce the Russian war chest, the opposite trend has occurred. In 2025, net Russian LNG exports to Belgium surged by more than two-thirds compared to the preceding three years.

Belgium has become a crucial transit country for supplying Germany and the Netherlands with sufficient gas. Once this transit to other countries is also taken into account, the dependence on Russia weighs even more heavily. Of all the gas Belgium imported – including for transit to other countries – last year, 18.3% arrived by ship from Russia.

Under the new EU regulations, before authorising gas imports, EU countries will be required to verify the country of production.

Penalties for non-compliance may reach at least €2.5 million for individuals and €40 million for companies, or at least 3.5% of a company's global annual turnover, or 300% of the estimated transaction value.

Phasing out Russian fossil fuels

The Commission also plans to propose legislation to phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2027.

Following Russia's war against Ukraine and its use of energy as a political weapon, EU leaders agreed in March 2022 to end dependence on Russian fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

While Russian oil imports have fallen to below 3% of EU supply in 2025 under existing sanctions, Russian gas still accounts for an estimated 13% of EU imports, worth more than €15 billion a year, leaving the bloc exposed to continued trade and energy security risks.

By 1 March 2026, member states must submit national plans to diversify gas supplies and identify potential challenges in replacing Russian gas. Companies will be obliged to notify authorities and the European Commission of any remaining Russian gas contracts.

EU countries that still import Russian oil will also be required to present diversification plans. In the event of a declared emergency threatening security supply in one or more EU countries, the Commission may suspend the import ban for up to four weeks.

The regulation will be published in the Official Journal of the EU and will enter into force one day later, applying directly across all member states.

