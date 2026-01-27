Vlaams Belang MP attends controversial meeting in Israel along with other members of Europe's far right

Sam Van Rooy from Vlaams Belang. Credit : Belga

On Tuesday, European far-right politicians, including an MP from Vlaams Belang, travelled to the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem for an informal meeting, which reportedly blames radical Islam for antisemitism in Europe.

According to De Morgen, among those taking part in the conference is far-right Vlaams Belang MP Sam Van Rooy, an Antwerp-born politician who said in a recorded video that antisemitic incidents happen "almost daily" in the city and claimed that the perpetrators are "usually Muslims".

"Antisemitism is being imported, tolerated, and even fuelled on a massive scale by politicians, journalists, and NGOs. Our Western civilisation is at stake," Van Rooy claimed during the event in the Knesset.

According to Times of Israel, the two-day meeting is being organised by Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister, Amichai Chikli. It was designed in part to help Israel cultivate ties with the political parties already challenging Islam abroad.

The event also featured a pre-recorded contribution from Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders, while former Austrian chancellor Sebastian Kurz attended in person. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, was also listed among participants.

The event has already drawn criticism from Jewish organisations, as it did for its first edition last year. Particularly, the invitation of far-right figures with historical ties to antisemitism.

Previous editions saw main speakers withdraw rather than share a platform with politicians from French far-right parties such as Jordan Bardella and Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, who have both never distanced themselves from Jean Marie Le Pen's open antisemitism and Holocaust denial.

Chikli has brushed aside the criticism, saying that it was 'just a disagreement' and arguing that "radical Islam" poses the main threat to Jewish communities in Europe, not the political right.

Legitimising far-right parties

Vlaams Belang is associated with the Flemish nationalist movement with fascist origins, writes The Times of Israel. Critics have argued that legitimising far-right parties risks downplaying the role those movements have played in spreading antisemitism and creating a hostile climate for minorities. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has, nevertheless, sought closer ties with such parties, seeing them as potential allies in defending Israel's interests in Europe, the online paper added.

The confab includes tributes and speeches alongside discussions on antisemitism, migration and security.

