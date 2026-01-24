Several airlines suspend flights to Middle East due to fears of escalation in region

KLM aircraft taking off in Germany. Credit: AFP

KLM (Royal Dutch Airlines) and several other airlines have suspended flights to several Middle Eastern countries citing escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, including heightened disputes between Iran and the United States.

Aircraft from the Dutch airline are no longer entering the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel, and several Gulf nations. Routes to destinations such as Dubai, Riyadh, Dammam, and Tel Aviv have been temporarily cancelled.

Air France has similarly suspended its flights to Dubai, highlighting geopolitical concerns in the Middle East. British Airways also cancelled its flights to the same location on Friday.

Despite growing unrest in the region, including protests in Iran against the government, airspaces in the area remain open. Emirates Airlines continues to operate flights to and from the UAE.

Tensions have been fuelled by mounting pressure from the US on Iran, though military confrontation appears to have been delayed. President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that a US naval force is heading to the Gulf.

The American president has repeatedly threatened Iran with military action in response to its handling of recent anti-government protests. Last week, however, he indicated a shift in stance, claiming Iran had paused planned executions of protestors.

According to the Pentagon, the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier is currently en route to the Gulf after being stationed in the South China Sea.

