Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at Brussels Airport

Some 200 passengers missed their flights at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning due to a strike by airport police, said airport spokeswoman Nathalie Pierard.

At 10:30 AM, 30 flights were delayed by up to an hour and a half, with the airport advising travellers to arrive at Zaventem with time to spare, Belga News Agency reports.

The airport police carried out strict border controls on Tuesday morning at the airports of Zaventem, Charleroi and Bierset (Liège) to protest changes being made that will affect personnel at the end of their careers, as well as against the lack of progress in negotiations for an increase in salaries.

Related Posts

Actions to check vehicles entering and exiting Brussels Airport also started at around 10.00 AM, causing traffic jams. The strike lasted for about an hour early on Tuesday morning in each of the airports concerned, causing large queues of travellers.

In parallel, the police unions took action on Tuesday morning in the streets of La Loi and Belliard in Brussels. On Monday, an action had already taken place during the Te Deum of the King’s Day in the cathedral of Saints-Michel-et-Gudule in Brussels.