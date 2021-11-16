   
Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 16 November, 2021
Latest News:
Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at...
Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect...
Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal...
Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by...
‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
    2
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    3
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    4
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Airport police strike: 200 passengers miss flights at Brussels Airport

    Tuesday, 16 November 2021

    Credit: Brussels Airport Company

    Some 200 passengers missed their flights at Brussels Airport on Tuesday morning due to a strike by airport police, said airport spokeswoman Nathalie Pierard.

    At 10:30 AM, 30 flights were delayed by up to an hour and a half, with the airport advising travellers to arrive at Zaventem with time to spare, Belga News Agency reports.

    The airport police carried out strict border controls on Tuesday morning at the airports of Zaventem, Charleroi and Bierset (Liège) to protest changes being made that will affect personnel at the end of their careers, as well as against the lack of progress in negotiations for an increase in salaries.

    Related Posts

    Actions to check vehicles entering and exiting Brussels Airport also started at around 10.00 AM, causing traffic jams. The strike lasted for about an hour early on Tuesday morning in each of the airports concerned, causing large queues of travellers.

    In parallel, the police unions took action on Tuesday morning in the streets of La Loi and Belliard in Brussels. On Monday, an action had already taken place during the Te Deum of the King’s Day in the cathedral of Saints-Michel-et-Gudule in Brussels.

    Latest news

    Belgium in Brief: The Austria Effect
    "What do you think about what's going on in Austria?" In case you missed it, yesterday Austria became the first EU country to confine people who ...
    Four days of telework but open nightclubs: Federal Government proposes new measures
    During a meeting on Monday, the Federal Government drew up a proposal with a number of measures to be discussed at the Consultative Committee on ...
    Around 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium caused by air pollution in 2019
    Air pollution accounted for some 7,500 premature deaths in Belgium in 2019. However, across the European Union, the number of people dying ...
    ‘Many reasons to panic’: Nightclub owners fear closures
    Business owners in the nightlife sector are upset about the proposals made by Belgium’s coronavirus expert group (GEMS) that were leaked yesterday ...
    Almost 10,000 new Covid-19 infections recorded every day
    An average of almost 10,000 new coronavirus infections are being recorded on a daily basis in Belgium, while the number of patients in intensive care ...
    Mandatory vaccination for health care workers from 1 April
    From 1 January 2022, health care workers will have three months to get fully vaccinated before vaccination becomes mandatory for staff on 1 April. ...
    ‘Data violation’ allows employers to check vaccine status of Brussels residents
    With only a national registry number and a postal code, employers, insurers or banks can see in just a few clicks whether a Brussels resident has ...
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels centre due to police action
    Serious traffic disruption in Brussels is expected to last throughout Tuesday morning as police unions are taking action on Rue de la Loi and Rue ...
    ‘Not an option’: employers strongly oppose teleworking obligation
    Making teleworking compulsory until the Christmas holidays is not an acceptable measure to curb the current rise in infections, stress several ...
    COP26 Glasgow: International legislation against ecocide not in pact but could be on horizon
    The UN climate change conference can be assessed as a success or a failure depending on if the glass is seen as half full or half empty. When it ...
    Hospitals must reserve half of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients once again
    Barely one week after the previous announcement, Belgian hospitals have been asked to scale up once again, meaning they must reserve 50% of beds in ...
    EU auditors: Mixed results in EU spending programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic
    The European Commission’s reporting on how EU spending programmes perform shows mixed results in different funding areas, according to a new audit ...