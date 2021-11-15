   
Police start daily protests today
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 15 November, 2021
Latest News:
‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination...
Microchip shortage halts work at Volvo Gent...
EU-Belarus border:  WHO calls for immediate medical aid...
More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider...
Belgium in Brief: Is Anything Certain?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider stricter measures
    2
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    3
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    4
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    5
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    Share article:

    Police start daily protests today

    Monday, 15 November 2021

    Credit: Belga

    Police unions have announced daily protest actions starting today, Monday, and lasting for over two months. These will be a mix of one-off actions as well as increased traffic controls, Belga News Agency reports.

    Unions are taking action over changes being made that will affect personnel at the end of their careers, as well as against the lack of progress in negotiations for an increase in salaries. Another unsuccessful meeting last week between unions and police management has led federal police to give strike notice. Regional police are expected to give notice during the week of similar actions.

    Related Posts

    “Police actions will increase progressively,” warned Vincent Houssin, president of the SLFP Police union. At first, these will be carried out by union activists before growing to include police forces more widely.

    “All transportation will be affected, whether on roads, in ports, or air,” said Joery Dehaes (CSC Police). “Furthermore, more general law and order services will also be affected.

    Strikes already took place at the end of October at Brussels Zaventem and Charleroi airports, leading to delayed flights and cancellations.

    Latest news

    ‘Be honest’: Belgium should consider mandatory vaccination
    The Belgian authorities should open an honest debate about making the coronavirus vaccines mandatory for everyone, instead of excluding ...
    Microchip shortage halts work at Volvo Gent
    The production line at Volvo's factory in Gent will again come to a halt because of the global shortage of semiconductors, also known as microchips. ...
    EU-Belarus border:  WHO calls for immediate medical aid to stranded migrants
    A survey last week of migrants in reception facilities and border posts in Lithuania shows that many need treatment, medication, psychosocial ...
    More masks, no large events: Flemish provinces consider stricter measures
    Ahead of the Consultative Committee on Wednesday, the governors of some Flemish provinces have already stated that they will take stricter measures ...
    Belgium in Brief: Is Anything Certain?
    What a morning, eh? Coming out of what I hope was a calm and cosy weekend, we are now confronted with news of measures that many might have guessed ...
    ‘A disgrace’: Van Ranst furious about leaked advice on stricter measures
    On Monday morning, virologist Marc Van Ranst took to Twitter to condemn the premature leaking of the advice about stricter coronavirus measures, ...
    Belgium recommended strict new measures in leaked document: What are they?
    A leaked document from Belgium's coronavirus expert group (GEMS), which advises the government, has called for sweeping changes in the country as the ...
    Consultative Committee brought forward to Wednesday
    The next meeting of Belgium’s Consultative Committee, scheduled for Friday, has been brought forward to Wednesday at 2:30 PM, according to local ...
    Wallonia: Health Minister in favour of vaccine mandate if hospitals are swamped
    If hospitalisations have to be delayed because of the health situation, measures making vaccination mandatory will need to be taken, Wallonia’s ...
    COP26: Glasgow was more than just talk but far from enough, says Jean-Pascal van Ypersele
    The decisions adopted at COP26 in Glasgow will help in the implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, University of Leuven climatologist ...
    Belgium’s most-vaccinated province also has highest number of Covid cases
    West Flanders has the highest vaccination rates in Belgium, according to data from Sciensano, but the province is struggling with some of the highest ...
    Coronavirus: Belgium passes psychological threshold of 500 persons in intensive care
    Belgium has crossed the “psychological” threshold of 500 Covid-19 patients in intensive care, Federal Public Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke ...