Google must remove barriers to rival AI systems in EU

The European Commission has given tech giant Google six months to grant rival AI search assistants the same access to its Android operating system as Google Search and Gemini.

Two procedures have been launched under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aimed at ensuring fair competition on digital platforms.

The first procedure seeks to give external developers the same opportunities as Google’s AI system Gemini “to innovate and compete in the rapidly changing AI landscape on smart mobile devices”.

The second procedure focuses on granting access to anonymous data from Google Search to other providers, so online search engines can improve their services and offer genuine alternatives to Google’s search engine.

By initiating these procedures, the Commission is applying pressure on Google to remove barriers. If no progress is made within six months, formal proceedings that could lead to fines may follow.

“We want to maximise the potential and benefits of AI advancements by ensuring the playing field is open and fair, not tilted in favour of a few large players,” said Teresa Ribera, the Commission’s vice-president for competitiveness, in a press release.

The Commission aims to “assist Google in clarifying how the company should comply with its obligations regarding interoperability and the sharing of search data”.

The EU frequently launches actions against US-based firms under its digital regulations, drawing sharp criticism from the United States.

A Google spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company fears additional rules, often driven by competitors’ complaints rather than consumer interests, could compromise user privacy, security, and innovation.

