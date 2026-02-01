Belgian shops can keep offering sales after miserable January

Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

While the legal end of Belgium's winter sales period falls on 31 January, the Federal Government is stressing that there is nothing prohibiting retailers from continuing to offer discounts in February.

With this year's winter sales period having been marked by prolonged cold spells, snowfall and strikes, this had a considerable impact on retail sector turnover. Now, shop-owners are being told they can continue to sell their unsold stock after a difficult sales period.

Trade federation Comeos has sounded the alarm. As a result, they are calling for an exceptional extension of the sales period.

"The end date of the winter sales is set by law and cannot be extended at such short notice. However, just because the sales period is legally over does not mean that discounts can no longer be offered," stressed Economy Minister David Clarinval (MR) and Minister for SMEs Eléonore Simonet (MR) in a joint press release on Friday.

During the sales period, the law allows retailers to offer significant discounts under the label "sales." While the winter sales period ends on 31 January, the ministers stressed that the law does not prohibit retailers from offering discounts in February.

Discounts still allowed

"The sales period is an important time for retailers, as it allows them to clear their stock and restore their cash flow," said Clarinval.

He stressed that the current legislation is "rigid" and does not allow for a response to unforeseen events that prevent retailers and consumers from taking full advantage of the sales period.

"But the end of the sales does not mean the end of promotions: retailers can continue to offer discounts," he stressed. The only thing retailers are not allowed to do in February is sell at a loss.

The law does require retailers to display the correct "previous price" (which is the lowest price they have charged in the last 30 days). Retailers may even mention the initial price they applied before the sales period began alongside the previous price – provided that this is not done in a way that could mislead consumers.

Additionally, retailers who organise sales under names other than "sales" ("clearance sales," for example) may extend the promotion and continue it in February. They may continue to use the same reference price.

"The sales period is a key moment for our local shops, but our independent retailers are facing increased competition from websites that offer discounts all year round," said Simonet.

She explained that retailers can still organise attractive promotions to adapt to the market – in February and beyond. "This flexibility is invaluable in maintaining their competitiveness and attracting customers to our local shops."

The Federal Economy Ministry has also published detailed guidelines for retailers, explaining in practical terms what they need to take into account when announcing price reductions.

