Why Belgium's 2026 winter sales disappointed many shopkeepers

Credit: Belga/Thierry Roge.

Belgium's winter sales season in 2026 was disappointing for many shopkeepers, the Syndicat neutre pour indépendants (SNI) said on Friday.

While the first weekend of sales was generally good, business quickly slowed down. The SNI blamed the weak results on unstable weather and on the fact that shoppers are now used to discounts throughout the year, meaning the winter sales are no longer seen as a special moment.

According to the SNI, almost 70% of retailers said they were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with the sales period. No shopkeeper surveyed said they were very satisfied.

Retailers also continue to struggle with competition from online shopping.

As a result, many shops still have large amounts of unsold stock at the end of January. More than half of retailers said over 30% of their stock remains unsold, while three out of ten said more than half of their winter collection has not been sold.

The poor sales have also affected orders for the summer season. Nearly 60% of retailers who have already ordered summer goods said they bought fewer than last year, and 45% plan to keep unsold winter items for future sales or fixed-price promotions.

