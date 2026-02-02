'Always on'? Belgians not cautious enough about data while working on Eurostar

Credit: Eurostar

While Belgian travellers pay close attention to their luggage and personal belongings on the train, they are not as cautious about their digital data while commuting, according to a study carried out by iVox on behalf of Eurostar.

Almost half of Belgians use their smartphone, laptop or tablet while commuting without thinking much about digital security. At the same time, 41% regularly worry about privacy on board a train, tram or bus. Yet this awareness does not always translate into safe behaviour, the study found.

"Travel today is more than simply getting from A to B. Many people answer emails, work on confidential documents or make calls on board. This means not only our luggage, but also our data is travelling with us," a Eurostar spokesperson told The Brussels Times.

Especially for commuters travelling by train – unlike, for example, by car – the workday does not necessarily end when leaving the office.

Being aware of the risks

Within the group that says they work while travelling, 35% use their smartphone, tablet or laptop (almost) every working day. Of those, 44% see absolutely no problem with replying to work emails or forwarding documents on the go.

More than half believe it is the employer’s responsibility to ensure employees can work safely while commuting.

30% say they never work on a smartphone, tablet or laptop on board. Some of them are held back by employers: three in ten respondents say they are not allowed to work while travelling.

"Working on board the train can be safe, but you do need to be aware of the risks," the spokesperson added. "With this external study, we want to inspire all commuters to make digital security just as natural as holding on to your bag."

Young people in particular stand out: they are the most "always-on," but also the most concerned. For example, 67% of young people scroll on the go without giving it much thought, while more than half (53%) say they worry about digital security.

As many as one in four Belgians (27%) have already been the victim of online fraud or data theft.

On Eurostar trains, many travellers use the free Wi-Fi networks. While the company admits that total security of a public Wi-Fi network can never be guaranteed, the spokesperson stressed that they are taking "all necessary measures" to make its onboard connection "as secure as possible."

Additionally, Eurostar encourages customers to take personal precautions such as using strong and unique passwords, enabling multi-factor authentication, locking your screen when working in public spaces such as train lounges or cafés, using a privacy screen and being mindful of public conversations.

"These small habits can make a big difference in protecting personal and professional data while travelling."

