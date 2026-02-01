Antwerp prosecutor seeks hackers stealing over €50,000

a man at a computer disguised as an anonymous hacker wearing a Guy Fawkes mask. Credit: Unsplash

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office is seeking four suspects accused of stealing €57,000 from a man by hacking into his computer.

The incident began in March last year when the victim received multiple text messages indicating that unauthorised transfers had been made from his bank account. Shortly after, he received a phone call instructing him to install antivirus software to block the fraudulent transactions.

Instead of antivirus software, the victim was tricked into installing AnyDesk, a program that allows remote access to a computer. Following further instructions, he unknowingly provided the scammers with access to sensitive information, including his banking codes.

Although the victim’s wife alerted their bank, enabling some transactions to be reversed, the scammers managed to steal a total of €57,000.

Police have released descriptions of the four suspects connected to this case.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned man with short dark hair and a dark goatee. The day after the fraud, he collected air-conditioning units in the Netherlands while wearing a dark down jacket, dark tracksuit bottoms, and trainers.

The second suspect was spotted at an ATM in Brussels attempting multiple withdrawals. He has dark skin and was dressed entirely in black.

The third suspect was seen at a supermarket in Dessel and a petrol station in Turnhout. He also has dark skin and a thin moustache.

The fourth suspect was captured on camera at ATMs in Ghent and Wetteren. He is light-skinned and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, bright blue trousers, and black shoes.

Related News