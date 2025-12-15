Cyberattack disrupts websites of Belgian energy suppliers

Illustrative image of a cyber security team. Credit: Belga/ Hatim Kaghat

Several Belgian energy suppliers, including Mega and Luminus, have been targeted in a DDoS cyberattack claimed by the pro-Russian hacking group NoName057.

On Monday at 2:34 pm, the hackers announced via Telegram that they were behind attacks on the websites of Eneco, Elia, Luminus, Mega, and Ecopower.

The affected websites are either unresponsive or experiencing significant accessibility issues, indicating the attacks were effective.

These types of DDoS attacks typically cause only short-term disruptions. By overwhelming servers with a flood of requests, they temporarily block access for legitimate users but do not enable hackers to steal data.

NoName057 has targeted Belgian infrastructure before, including a series of attacks in October last year that disrupted government websites for five consecutive days.

In recent weeks, the hacking group has ramped up its activity in Belgium once again.

