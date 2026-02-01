Late January balanced out monthly temperatures after unusual cold

Snow in Brussels on Wednesday. Credit: Belga/ Lou Lampaert

January began with unusually cold weather, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (IRM), which released its first climate report of the year on Sunday.

The average temperature during the first ten days of the month in Uccle was just 0.4°C, compared to the usual 3.9°C. Such a cold start to January had not been observed since 2010, when the average during this period was -3°C.

The beginning of the month also saw regular sunny spells and snowfall on six days in Uccle, with a maximum snow accumulation of seven centimetres. However, this was followed by a milder, greyer period, which brought the monthly average temperature back to normal levels.

The monthly average temperature at Uccle reached 3.9°C, slightly higher than the typical 3.7°C. Frost occurred on 11 days, which is within the normal range of ten to eleven days for January, according to the IRM.

Sunshine hours totalled 62 hours and 35 minutes, very close to the usual figure of 59 hours and four minutes. The final six days of the month, however, were notably gloomy, with just 4 hours and 17 minutes of sunshine recorded.

January’s precipitation was also average at 74 millimetres, compared to the standard 75.5 millimetres for the month. Rainfall was observed on 20 days, slightly higher than the normal 18.9 days.

Related News