Two mediators can pull Brussels out of government deadlock

Brussels Parliament in session. © Belga / Benoit Doppagne

A duo of mediators has been proposed to help resolve the deadlock in the formation of the Brussels regional government following a meeting of political parties on Sunday.

Representatives from all Brussels-based democratic parties, including N-VA and PS, attended the gathering organised by the civic movements Respect Brussels and WeAreBrussels. The initiative was supported by a wide range of stakeholders, including employer federations, social sector organisations, artists, academics, and local community groups.

By accepting the invitation to attend, the political parties expressed their commitment to forming a functioning Brussels government, the organisers stated.

This was the first time since the elections that all parties convened to discuss the future of Brussels, despite their differing viewpoints. The meeting aimed to seek common ground and maintain democratic cooperation while respecting mutual differences.

Respect Brussels reported that the discussions took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, emphasising the importance of this approach for the success of future negotiations.

After deliberations, all parties agreed that appointing mediators would be crucial in breaking the stalemate and reinvigorating Brussels’ democracy. So far, the mediators have not yet been selected.

