Belgian King warns of 'serious consequences' for Brussels amid political stalemate

King Philippe has delivered a wide-ranging speech urging Europe to stand its ground in what he described as an increasingly "aggressive and hyper-competitive" international environment.

Speaking on Wednesday morning at the Royal Palace in Brussels, as he presented his New Year wishes for 2026 to the country's authorities, the King said Europe must "take its place fully" while remaining true to its core values.

He identified two main priorities for Belgium: defence and economic activity. On defence, the King said significant resources were being deployed to strengthen the country's armed forces and contribute to collective security, noting broad public support for the effort.

He acknowledged the pressure this places on the military but said he was confident it could rise to the challenge.

Speaking of the economy, he stressed the need to stimulate growth to create prosperity and allow citizens to thrive, pointing to Belgium’s political culture of solidarity and attention to local realities as key strengths.

The King also said he wanted to offer personal support to the country's most disadvantaged areas, singling out the Centre region in Hainaut province. He further raised concerns about employment, the rise in organised crime, growing antisemitic acts and prison overcrowding.

Turning to Brussels, the King criticised the ongoing political deadlock in the capital, warning of "serious consequences" for the region, its residents and institutions.

He ended by expressing hope that preparations for Belgium's bicentenary would allow Brussels to be showcased as an example of harmonious federalism.

