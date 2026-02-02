Informal carers in Flanders sound alarm over loss of unemployment benefits

Credit: Unsplash

Informal carers in Belgium are at risk of losing their unemployment benefits due to stricter regulations, VRT reported on Monday.

Six recognised carer organisations have raised concerns and called for a solid financial safety net to protect these individuals.

"We’ve received numerous calls in recent weeks from worried carers who have been informed they will lose their unemployment benefits, without any form of alternative or support," said Hilde Weckhuyzen from Caregiver Network.

Carers can be exempted from job-seeking requirements, but this comes with a reduced benefit of just €15 per day during the first 24 months. "This amount is less than the minimum subsistence level," Weckhuyzen explained.

Some carers, therefore, have instead claimed regular unemployment benefits. "Now that stricter checks are being enforced, these carers are being treated the same as so-called 'profiteers', even though they are providing an essential societal service," she added.

Minister of Employment David Clarinval (MR) stated that unemployment benefits are not intended to support carers.

Carer organisations, including Coponcho, Caregiver Network, OKRA Zorgrecht, Onbegrensd, Samana, and Support Point Caregiving, are urging the government to increase benefits for recognised caregivers to align with those for thematic leave schemes such as palliative care or medical assistance leave.

They further advocate for targeted support measures to help vulnerable carers re-integrate sustainably into the labour market.

The Flemish Government was also called upon to invest in the healthcare system. "A strong, accessible, supportive and affordable care offer makes it possible for informal caregivers to continue working," Weckhuyzen said.

"That is not a cost, but an investment – in people, in well-being and in an inclusive labour market."

