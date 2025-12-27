First wave of jobseekers set to lose unemployment benefits, in total 103,000 people affected

An exception exists for unemployed who are enrolled by 31 December 2025 in training programmes for jobs facing labour shortages. Credit: Belga

Over 20,000 people in Belgium are set to lose their unemploment benefits from 1 January, as the government’s new reforms are set to kick in.

This initial group includes jobseekers in the third compensation period who have accrued at least 20 years of full unemployment during their lifetime.

Those concerned have been notified by letter, Belgium’s National Employment Office (Onem) confirms.

In total around 21,500 people will be affected in this first phase, with more than 13,000 located in Wallonia.

A second wave are set to lose their unemployment benefits in March 2026, specifically jobseekers who have experienced between 8 and 20 years of full unemployment during their life.

Those with less than 8 years of unemployment benefits will lose their social welfare on 1 April 2026.

The phased exclusions are set to continue until 1 July 2027, with notification letters sent out progressively.

An exception exists for unemployed individuals who are enrolled by 31 December 2025 in training programmes for jobs facing labour shortages.

Their entitlement to benefits may be extended until the end of their training, provided certain conditions are met.

There is also an exemption for workers aged 55 or older who have a career of at least 30 years, including part-time work.

Certain periods such as illness, disability, and workplace accidents count towards this threshold. From 2030, this required career duration will increase to 35 years.

Overall, the reform is expected to affect nearly 103,000 Belgian residents on unemployment benefits by the summer of 2027.

