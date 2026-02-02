Twenty-one Belgian friends take home €123 million in shock lottery win

Bakery in Zingem, Kruisem, where a group of players won the Euromillions lottery, Sunday 01 February 2026. Credit: Belga

A group of 21 friends from the village of Zingem, East Flanders, won EuroMillions on Friday night, taking home the huge €123 million jackpot.

The winning numbers (14, 18, 31, 35 and 46, with stars 7 and 11) were validated at a bakery in the village, which also serves as a lottery sales point. It was also the location where the friends bought their joint ticket.

According to VRT, the friends are regulars of the café Het Sportpaleis, and they regularly deposit a small amount together to participate in the EuroMillions draw. For this entry, every person put in €5.

The owner of the bakery, Redgy Taerwe, confirmed to VRT the winnings, adding that the group were down to earth in their victory, but confirmed that champagne was being drunk.

Among the 21 winners, each participant will receive around €5.8 million. While the identity of the friends is known in the village, the group prefer to remain anonymous. They are also not sure what they will do with the winnings.

"I think they all want to see it on their account before they make decisions," Taerwe told VRT. Furthermore, the winners have not indicated that they will stop working for the time being.

