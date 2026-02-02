Belgium hosts energy tour for delegations from Moldova, Ukraine and Palestine

A battery park in Vilvoorde. Belga / Dirk Waem

Belgium will host high-level energy delegations from Moldova, Ukraine, and Palestine for a study visit starting Monday and running until Friday, the Belgian agency for international cooperation, Enabel, announced today.

Belgian public and private sector energy companies will participate. The visit is meant to showcase Belgian expertise in energy efficiency, grid integration, and battery solutions.

The delegations will attend briefings, on-site demonstrations, and Q&A sessions with Belgian experts, focusing on energy efficiency in buildings, energy service company (ESCO) mechanisms, EU grid integration, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and battery circularity.

Key participants from Belgium’s energy ecosystem include Elia, Brussels Environment, Engie, and Umicore.

Enabel stated that the programme is designed to foster peer learning on policy, regulations, and operations, alongside practical exposure to Belgian innovations and project implementation models.

"Across Europe and its neighbourhood, accelerating the energy transition requires practical cooperation between public institutions and operators. By opening doors to Belgian knowhow we aim to catalyse concrete partnerships that deliver results on the ground," said Jean Van Wetter, CEO of Enabel.

