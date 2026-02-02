Only 9 of 14 Belgian sanctions against Israel implemented - NGO

Credit: Belga/AFP

Only nine of the fourteen Belgian sanctions condemning Israel’s violence in Gaza have been implemented, according to the Belgian NGO 11.11.11.

The sanctions were part of an agreement made by the Federal Government on 2 September, which, after five months, has yet to be fully executed. 11.11.11 presented its findings on Monday after analysing the government’s actions.

The NGO investigated parliamentary questions, consulted ministerial cabinets, and conducted its own study. It identified that five measures within the agreement remain unimplemented.

These measures, the NGO stated, are the ones with the most significant impact.

Among the unexecuted measures are a national import ban on products from Israeli settlements and sanctions such as travel bans, asset freezes, and restrictions on financial transactions.

11.11.11 has urged all federal coalition parties to bring these issues back to the table and ensure immediate implementation.

The organisation warned against Belgium wavering between outrage and inaction, calling for decisive action.

In its report, 11.11.11 heavily criticised the N-VA and MR parties in the government. Responsibility for the unimplemented sanctions has largely been attributed to their ministers.

The NGO also noted that N-VA declined to participate in the review process.

This weekend, Israeli strikes across Gaza killed at least 31 people (including women and children) on Saturday, according to local reports, the highest day’s death toll in over two months.

