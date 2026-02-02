Flemish entrepreneurs salute De Wever government reforms

Bart Buysse, head of UNIZO. Thursday, 20 November 2025. Credit: Belga

The Flemish Federation of Entrepreneurs, Unizo, has praised the government’s reforms over the past year but believes there is still work to be done.

Tuesday marks one year since Bart De Wever was sworn in as Prime Minister. According to Bart Buysse, Unizo’s managing director, the government has implemented significant reforms in areas long demanded by the federation.

Unizo highlighted measures such as the expansion of flexi-jobs and student work, the reintroduction of probationary periods in employment contracts, and the relaxation of night work regulations.

Buysse described these changes as "courageous decisions" closely aligned with Unizo’s priorities.

However, Unizo is still waiting for action on administrative simplification, an area they stress urgently needs improvement.

In terms of taxation, the organisation expressed disappointment. Buysse criticised the campaign against management companies, claiming it unfairly impacts all entrepreneurs. "Entrepreneurs are not the problem but the solution," he said.

Unizo is also unhappy with the planned VAT reform. The tax will rise in several sectors, including tourism, sport, and entertainment.

Buysse called for adjustments and additional measures to prevent the burden from falling on entrepreneurs or being passed on to consumers.

