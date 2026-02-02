Man jailed for three years after masturbating on Antwerp tram

Police pictured in Antwerp on Monday 16 June 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Antwerp Criminal Court sentenced a man to three years in prison for masturbating on public transport.

On Monday, the Antwerp Criminal Court sentenced M.A. in absentia for repeatedly exposing his genitals on public transport. He pressed himself against young women and then began to masturbate.

The police launched an investigation in the summer of 2024, following a female student's complaint. She told police that she had just finished her last exam and was taking the tram home when a man stood very close to her.

At first, she did not notice anything unusual, as the tram was crowded. But even after people got off, he continued to press himself against her.

The victim then noticed his exposed genitals. She pretended to film him with her mobile phone, but this did not deter the man.

He continued masturbating until he reached climax, after which he got off the tram. The student was left behind, shocked and with a stain on her trousers. She then was assisted by the Sexual Assault Care Centre and received psychological support.

Police has obtained the CCTV footage of the incident, and were able to link the suspect to two similar incidents in September and October 2024, which took place on bus lines towards Hoogstraten and Loenhout. The public prosecutor could not rule out that there may have been more incidents.

Following inquiries with the Immigration Office, the suspect was identified as M. A. However, the police failed to locate the suspect as he no longer lived at his registered address, and his employer also did not know where he was staying.

He did not appear in court and was sentences to three years in prison in absentia. The court also issued an immediate arrest order and granted the victim €5,138 in damages.

