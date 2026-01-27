Two people jailed after Belgian police walk into orgy with 101 guests

Illustration of a sex basement

The Criminal Court in Leuven sentenced two defendants who had been organising enormous gang bangs in the basement of their house in Landen for years.

One was sentenced to 40 months in prison, with 20 months suspended, while the other received only the suspended sentence of 20 months. The fine imposed on A.M. (41) and his partner amounts to nearly €400,000.

Several inspections were carried out by the police, in collaboration with the social services, in connection with this case.

During an inspection carried out on Saturday, 17 September 2022, an orgy involving a total of 101 people was found to be taking place in the accommodation.

Eleven adult sex workers were identified, ten of whom were Brazilian nationals and were not legally residing in Belgium. A large sum of cash was also discovered.

During another inspection on 3 December 2022, the police also found a sex party involving around forty male clients and twelve sex workers, including three Brazilian women without valid residence permits. Once again, a considerable amount of cash was seized.

On 7 January 2023, investigators returned to the house in Landen. During this inspection, A.M., aged 41, received several phone calls from a third party who told him to meet them that evening at an event in Beringen.

The police then went to the location. A sex party involving around 50 people, mainly men, was taking place there.

These sex parties were mainly held in a specially equipped basement in the house of A.M. and his current partner, A.R.

"What began in 2020 as a small-scale initiative with limited participation gradually turned into organised gang bangs. The sex workers then had sex successively or simultaneously with several men," the judgment reads.

They received a fixed remuneration of between €350 and €600 for this, while the male participants paid between €250 and €300 at the entrance. Couples could participate at a reduced rate.

The organisation advertised via erotic websites and online applications such as WhatsApp.

