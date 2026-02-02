Belgian Prince denies Epstein link: 'Never attended event where he was there'

Prince Laurent of Belgium pictured during the military and civilian parade on the Belgian National Day, in Brussels, Monday 21 July 2025. Credit: Belga

Prince Laurent said in a statement on Monday that he had "never, either directly or indirectly, attended an event where Epstein and his entourage were present."

According to Belga News Agency, the response follows reports in the press over the weekend that the Prince's name appeared in the Epstein files published on Friday in the United States.

"I would like to put an end to the rumours surrounding the Epstein case once and for all. During my internships at the UN and at a major bank in New York's financial district, Epstein contacted me several times," emphasised Prince Laurent.

"He asked me questions that I never followed up on. He wanted to meet my parents to introduce them to his billionaire friends: I replied that my parents were not for sale or for show," he claimed.

"He wanted me to put him in touch with European schools and universities to teach economics (particularly at universities with female students).

"I told him that I was not specialised in economics and that I did not intend to introduce him. Later, he asked me to participate in a project in the environmental sector. This project was clearly linked to fraud. I declined his proposal," the Belgian prince added.

But according to Prince Laurent, who is the King's brother, Jeffrey Epstein persisted with his flattering.

In 2012, invited the prince to a dinner in Paris, claiming it would include a head of state and influential businessmen. Laurent declined, explaining that he was not interested in displays of wealth and did not need Epstein to associate with world leaders. Epstein, reportedly frustrated, told him that "no one refuses his invitations."

Prince Laurent concluded his statement by expressing his wish to no longer be disturbed by the matter.

The controversy was sparked by a report in Het Laatste Nieuws that alleged the prince’s name appeared in an email disclosed in the United States last Friday.

The email purportedly showed Epstein sharing Laurent’s contact information with his assistant, though there is no evidence to confirm any direct contact occurred between the two.

