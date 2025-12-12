Trump, Clinton, Gates appear in newly released photos from Epstein's estate

Credit : House Oversight Committee

CNN published an article where Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released a series of photographs obtained from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, revealing the wide range of the late financier's connections with some of the world's most powerful figures.

US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and several prominent business leaders are among the faces we see in the photographs.

The committee published 19 images on Friday, saying they came from Epstein's estate. Taken together, lawmakers said the photographs illustrate how widely Epstein moved within elite political, financial and social circles.

None of the images depict sexual misconduct or appear to involve underage girls, and it remains unclear when or where the photographs were taken.

Among the images is a photograph of what appears to be a bowl of novelty condoms featuring a caricature of Trump's face, accompanied by a sign reading "Trump condom $4.50", with each condom bearing the slogan "I'm HUUUUGE!".

Other images show Trump posing with six women wearing leis, whose faces were redacted by the committee.

Additional photographs depict Epstein alongside figures such as former White House adviser Steve Bannon, former president Bill Clinton with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, tech billionaire Bill Gates with Britain's Prince Andrew, as well as Richard Branson, former Harvard president Larry Summers and lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The Oversight Committee said the images form part of a much larger trove obtained from Epstein's estate as part of an ongoing investigation.

The release of the photographs is expected to intensify political debate in Washington, as lawmakers continue to examine Epstein’s network and pressure mounts on authorities to disclose remaining files linked to the case.

