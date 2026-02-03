Walloon public transport still severely disrupted on Tuesday morning

Busses are parked at a depot of Walloon public transport company LETEC, on the first day of a strike of infinite duration, Monday 26 January 2026 in Nivelles. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Public transport in Wallonia faced significant disruptions on Tuesday morning as a strike launched on 26 January continued.

In the Liège-Verviers region, most routes, 113 in total, were entirely halted, including the Liège tramway. About ten lines operated with reduced service, while 82 lines ran normally, subject to potential road disruptions.

In Charleroi, both the bus and metro networks were completely paralysed, according to LETEC's update at 6:00 am.

Only certain bus routes, including lines 99, 108, 109a, 132c, 136c, 156a, 365a, 366, E109, E110, and Rbus, were operating as usual.

The Namur-Luxembourg region also anticipated severe disruptions. LETEC informed passengers that cancelled services could be checked on its website and app, which are regularly updated throughout the day.

School transport routes and on-demand transport services remain unaffected by the strike.

The strike, initiated in solidarity by unions last Monday, opposes cost-cutting measures demanded by the Walloon Government from the Operator of Transport in Wallonia (OTW), which oversees LETEC, as part of a public service contract review.

Unions have criticised plans to reverse long-standing benefits granted in lieu of salary increases and to reduce costs "at the workers’ expense."

On Friday, staff representatives chose to continue the strike indefinitely.

