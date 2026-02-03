Four arrested in Luxembourg after man, 31, abducted in Antwerp

The skyline of Antwerp. Credit: Belga / Jasper Jacobs

A 31-year-old man was abducted in Antwerp on Sunday evening and taken to Luxembourg, where four suspects were arrested.

The incident occurred just before 21:00 near Theaterplein in Antwerp. Witnesses saw the man being forced into a car and alerted the local police.

The Federal Judicial Police (FGP) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office were then informed.

The investigation, coordinated by the FGP, quickly established that the vehicle was heading south towards Luxembourg.

Local authorities in Luxembourg were also notified.

Police screened motorway parking areas and located the suspect vehicle at around 04:00.

It had a Luxembourg licence plate that did not match the vehicle, and other alterations had been made to its appearance.

The victim was found inside the car, and four suspects were arrested at the scene. The prosecutor’s office stated that extradition procedures will now be initiated for the suspects.

