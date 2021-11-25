   
Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Latest News:
EMA approves Pfizer vaccin for children under 12...
Belgium confirms promise to return looted object during...
Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving...
Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van...
Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    2
    New daily cases surpass 16,000, almost 700 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    3
    Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant
    4
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    5
    All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee meeting
    Share article:

    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst

    Thursday, 25 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium is likely to introduce a “lockdown light” in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc Van Ranst.

    On Wednesday, all 10 provincial governors asked the Consultative Committee to meet earlier than planned to take stricter measures, as they believe the current ones will not stop the rapid rise of infections, and Van Ranst agrees, he said on VTM News on Wednesday evening.

    A strict lockdown – like the first one announced in March 2020 – to stop the virus from spreading, however, will not be happening again, he predicted.

    “We might get a lockdown light, with an early closure of the hospitality industry for example. That could be on the table at the next Consultative Committee,” Van Ranst said, adding that it has to happen “preferably soon, perhaps next week.”

    “Every day counts, and if you look at the 24 previous Consultative Committees, there has never been a full month in between,” he stressed, adding that measures should not be taken out of panic, but in a well-considered way.

    Related News:

     

    “The Delta variant is incredibly infectious, and in Flanders, it is very bad. I have no direct explanation for that,” Van Ranst said. “Wallonia and the Brussels-Capital Region have relaxed their measures more gradually than Flanders, and that may be part of the explanation.”

    During a press conference on Wednesday, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that evidence suggests that the coronavirus vaccines – which reduced transmission of the initial strain of the virus by about 60% – only reduce transmission of the Delta variant by roughly 40%.

    In the last few days, several ministers already stated that the Consultative Committee could be organised very quickly if necessary, and Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden said that she does not rule out a meeting could be happening before the week is over.

    “If it is necessary to act, we must do so,” she said on Flemish radio on Thursday morning. “We have always said that we can move quickly when we need to, and if the numbers are now presenting themselves in such a way that action is needed, we must also make decisions.”

    No more ambiguity

    Specifically, Verlinden referred to sectors where many people come together and cannot keep a distance, such as nightlife and mass events.

    “There are sectors, I mention the nightclubs and discos, that are now facing difficult measures,” she said. “We are not helping them by leaving them in ambiguity for too long. As far as I am concerned, those are things that need to be discussed.”

    On Thursday, the Federal Government will be discussing whether or not to call a possible early Consultative Committee, according to Verlinden.

    “I can assure you that, together with the Prime Minister, we are looking at when we should convene again, and I think it will be much earlier than what we had initially foreseen,” she said, referring to the planned meeting after the holidays, in early January.

    Whether an early meeting will affect the end-of-year celebrations in Belgium this year, however, is not certain, says Van Ranst.

    “Those celebrations are still a month away,” he said, even though he also added that the festivities will probably not be “completely normal like in 2019 yet. But whether it will be as drastic as in 2020? I do not think so either.”

    Latest news

    EMA approves Pfizer vaccin for children under 12
    On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it announced. ...
    Belgium confirms promise to return looted object during Congo visit
    Belgium has said it will look into returning all goods and works of art from the colonial period, which could result in thousands of objects being ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    From tomorrow 6:00 PM, Uber will disappear from the Brussels-Capital Region, it announced yesterday. The decision follows a ruling by the Brussels ...
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    A demonstration by drivers linked to the Uber app is disrupting traffic and resulted in the closure of multiple tunnels on Thursday morning in ...
    COVID-19 deaths in Europe expected to surpass 2 million by march
    The World Health Organisation expects COVID-19 deaths in Europe to surpass 2 million by March 2022. Reported deaths across the region have hovered ...
    Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online themselves
    Belgium is looking to streamline its test and trace system, as centres tasked with reaching out to high-risk contacts of infected people are ...
    Doctor suspected of falsifying 2,000 CSTs arrested
    A doctor from the Liège region suspected of issuing 2,000 false coronavirus vaccination certificates to create fake Covid Safe Tickets (CST) was ...
    How irregular spending remains undetected and uncorrected in EU’s largest spending area
    The European Commission underestimates the error rate in Cohesion spending in the member states because of shortcomings in its control system, ...
    New daily cases surpass 16,000, almost 700 Covid-19 patients in ICU
    More than 16,000 new coronavirus infections are being reported on a daily basis in Belgium, while almost 300 Covid-19 patients are being hospitalised ...
    Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant
    The highly infectious Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing transmission of the coronavirus to 40%, the World Health ...
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in Brussels – particularly the poorer neighbourhoods on the west side of the canal ...
    EU agencies recommend booster vaccination to reduce COVID-19 risks in Winter
    The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns in a risk assessment today that there is a risk of a very high COVID-19 burden ...