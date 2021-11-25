   
Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Latest News:
Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due...
EU agencies recommend booster vaccination to reduce COVID-19...
Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening...
All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee...
ECB calls on banks to urgently alter activity...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    EU agencies recommend booster vaccination to reduce COVID-19 risks in Winter
    2
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    3
    All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee meeting
    4
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    5
    Belgium named 6th best country for non-native English
    Share article:

    Vaccines only protect against 40% of transmission due to Delta variant

    Thursday, 25 November 2021

    WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, credit: WHO

    The highly infectious Delta variant has reduced the effectiveness of vaccines in preventing transmission of the coronavirus to 40%, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday, urging people to continue wearing masks and other barrier practices.

    “Vaccines save lives, but they do not totally prevent the transmission of Covid-19,” the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said during a press briefing on the pandemic, which is wreaking havoc in Europe.

    “There is evidence to suggest that before the arrival of the Delta variant, vaccines reduced transmission by about 60%, with the Delta variant this has dropped to 40%,” he said.

    “In many countries and communities, we are concerned that there is this misconception that vaccines have ended the pandemic, and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any further precautions,” Ghebreyesus added.

    Related News:

     

    He began his traditional opening remarks on the situation in Europe, which has been hit hard by a new wave of infections, caused by a combination of insufficient vaccination rates and – probably premature given the dominance of the Delta variant in the region – relaxations of the barrier measures and restrictions.

    “Last week, more than 60% of the world’s Covid infections and deaths occurred in Europe,” Ghebreyesus said, adding that “this huge number of cases translates into an unbearable burden for exhausted health systems and health workers.”

    With more than 2.5 million cases and nearly 30,000 deaths recorded in the past week, Europe is by far the region of the world most affected by the pandemic, according to official data collected by AFP. And the trend remains upward.

    On Tuesday, WHO Europe warned that the “grip” of Covid-19 in Europe could lead to an additional 700,000 deaths on the continent by spring, on top of the 1.5 million deaths already recorded.

    Latest news

    EU agencies recommend booster vaccination to reduce COVID-19 risks in Winter
    The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns in a risk assessment today that there is a risk of a very high COVID-19 burden ...
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    On Wednesday, the Brussels Court of Appeal ruled that drivers can no longer work with the Uber app as it stated that an earlier order against Uber - ...
    All Belgium’s provincial governors ask early Consultative Committee meeting
    The governors of Belgium's ten provinces are jointly asking the country's different governments to hold a new Consultative Committee to discuss ...
    ECB calls on banks to urgently alter activity to protect climate
    The European Central Bank (ECB) has called on large banks to "urgently" adapt their business activity to reduce their environmental impact after ...
    Why Brussels still lags with vaccines
    Belgium has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, but in Brussels – particularly the poorer neighbourhoods on the west side of the canal ...
    Flemish cities light up to raise awareness of violence against women
    Several cities in Flanders will be lighting up their monuments and buildings as part of a campaign to raise awareness of violence against women in ...
    ‘Important step’: Belgium to roll out 5G network next year
    On Wednesday, Belgium finally reached an agreement on the auction of the 5G licences for superfast mobile internet as the Consultative Committee ...
    New cases in Europe account for 70% of global total
    As the coronavirus situation in Europe worsens, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) latest data has shown the continent accounted for nearly 70% of ...
    Consultative Committee can meet within the hour ‘if necessary,’ says Jambon
    Commenting on Belgium's rising coronavirus infection rate, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon stated that the Consultative Committee can meet to ...
    Lion population halved since release of ‘The Lion King’
    Since the release of the film 'The Lion King' in 1994, almost half of all wild lions have disappeared from the African continent as the global lion ...
    Schools to close for extra half-day holiday on 24 December
    Schools in Belgium have been given permission to close their doors earlier on Christmas Eve, which this year falls on a Friday, essentially giving ...
    New Bruvax error allows Brussels residents to get booster dose already
    Due to a new error in the system, Brussels residents who are not eligible for a booster vaccination can still get an appointment via the Bruvax ...