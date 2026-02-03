Teenager burnt alive in Brussels: Third suspect, 15, hands himself in

In the investigation into the 15-year-old boy who was burned on Friday evening in Anderlecht, a third suspect has also come forward to the police, Belga News Agency reports.

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed this on Monday night. This minor is appearing before the juvenile court judge on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a first suspect, aged 16, had already been placed in Everberg by the juvenile judge in Dendermonde. On Sunday evening, a second suspect, aged 14, also turned himself in to the police.

The incident occurred on Friday at around 18:45 on the Biestebroeck quay in Anderlecht. A 15-year-old from the municipality was doused with gasoline and set on fire.

The victim then threw himself into the water to try to extinguish the flames, but suffered severe burns.

The young man was taken to the military hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek, where he was in critical condition. The exact circumstances of the incident remain unknown at this stage.

According to the Public Prosecutors' Offices in Halle-Vilvoorde and East Flanders, several minors may be involved, including two residing in the district of Halle-Vilvoorde and one in the district of Dendermonde.

The latter, a 16-year-old teenager, was brought before the juvenile court judge in Dendermonde on Sunday afternoon, who decided to place him for 30 days in the closed community institution De Grubbe in Everberg, in Flemish Brabant.

One of the two other minors residing in the district of Halle-Vilvoorde reported to the police station on Sunday evening at around 20:00.

Brussels opens investigation

On Tuesday afternoon, the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office confirmed it had opened a judicial investigation for attempted murder, Belga reports.

The incident took place around 19:00 on Avenue Dr Zamenhof in Anderlecht during a fight between several youths.

Investigators, including federal police forensic experts and a fire specialist, visited the scene on Friday evening. A medical examiner was also appointed to assess the victim’s injuries.

Three juvenile suspects have already been detained. The first, a 16-year-old, was placed in the secure facility De Grubbe in Everberg by the youth court in Dendermonde on Sunday.

A second suspect, aged 14, voluntarily turned himself in on Sunday evening and was sent to the same facility by the youth court in Brussels on Monday.

A third suspect, also a minor living in the Halle-Vilvoorde district, surrendered to the police on Monday and was questioned. They are scheduled to face the youth court in Brussels on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to identify additional suspects in the case, but have refrained from providing further information at this stage.

