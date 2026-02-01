Schoolboy placed in detention after setting 15-year-old on fire

Portalis building after a press conference by the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

A 16-year-old boy from the Dendermonde district has been placed in a juvenile detention facility following the investigation into the case of a 15-year-old boy who was set on fire in Anderlecht last Friday.

The prosecution in Halle-Vilvoorde reported the possible involvement of three minors in the incident. Two of the suspects live in the Halle-Vilvoorde district, while the third resides in Dendermonde.

All three suspects were detained by the Brussels South police zone, responsible for conducting the investigation. The Brussels fire brigade had earlier confirmed that the victim was transported to the Military Hospital in Neder-Over-Heembeek in critical condition.

The East Flanders public prosecutor stated that the 16-year-old from Dendermonde appeared before the Juvenile Judge in Dendermonde on Sunday. He has been placed in De Grubbe juvenile detention centre for at least 30 days while the investigation continues.

Authorities are working to determine the precise role of this suspect in the acts of arson and any incidents leading up to it. The investigation remains ongoing with the Brussels South police.

De Grubbe is a secure facility located in Everberg, Flemish Brabant. The motives for the attack and the involvement of the other two minors remain unclear.

