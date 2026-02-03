Halle woman, 40, faces nearly two years in prison for dealing speed

An illustration picture shows the train station of Halle, Tuesday, 21 April 2020, in Halle. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

The Halle-Vilvoorde Public Prosecutor’s Office has demanded an 18-month suspended prison sentence for a 40-year-old woman from Halle who dealt speed for at least a year.

Local police in the Zennevallei area received information in late 2024 that the woman was selling drugs from the home of an acquaintance. Officers decided to conduct surveillance of the property.

On 17 January, police intercepted a man who had left the house with a user quantity of speed. Following this, they conducted a house search.

The woman and two others were present in the property, where officers discovered a white substance on the coffee table that everyone admitted was speed. The woman handed over a small quantity of the drug voluntarily.

When a sniffer dog was brought in, the woman revealed an additional stash of nearly 200 grams of speed.

She confessed to dealing drugs, and police identified twelve customers, five of whom stated they had been sourcing drugs from her for at least a year.

The prosecutor has demanded an 18-month prison sentence, a €10,000 fine, both suspended, and the confiscation of around €30,000 in proceeds linked to the crimes.

The woman’s defence argued that she had cooperated fully with authorities and responded positively to her time in prison. They stated she had been drug-free since her release and was actively seeking employment.

The defence requested a community service sentence instead, along with a reduction of the confiscation amount.

A verdict will be delivered on 11 March.

