   
Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 25 November, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors...
Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform...
Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow...
Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van...
Commission urges members states to start booster vaccination...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    2
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    3
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    4
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    5
    Uber shuts down in Brussels from Friday evening
    Share article:

    Belgium will take ‘strong measures’ across all sectors tomorrow

    Thursday, 25 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium will take strong measures across all sectors at the Consultative Committee meeting, which was brought forward to Friday morning, announced Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    Following calls from experts, all ten provincial governors and several politicians over the past few days, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced on Thursday afternoon that the Consultative Committee will meet early on Friday to intervene with a package of measures.

    “We are again faced with an extremely difficult situation that can no longer be postponed,” Vandenbroucke stated in Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

    “We are far beyond the pain threshold in the hospitals. Tomorrow, I will call for strong measures that take effect immediately,” he said. “Waiting means even more misery. That is a disappointing message.”

    According to De Croo, the degree of occupancy in the hospitals’ intensive care units – which 659 beds taken by Covid patients – is “worse than the worst-case scenario that the experts presented last week.”

    ‘Everywhere’

    Strong measures will be taken “everywhere, in all sectors,” Vandenbroucke stressed, referring to education, companies and private life. “We will have to limit the riskiest activities the most, or even stop them. We should not point fingers at each other. Have we not yet understood that we are all in the same boat?”

    The last Consultative Committee only took place last Wednesday (17 November) but the measures that were taken then – mandatory teleworking and face masks in nightclubs and fitness centres – do not seem sufficient to reverse the rising curve.

    “However, if we take measures, they will have to be followed,” De Croo stressed in parliament, adding that “measures have no effect if we do not respect them.”

    Related News:

     

    Additionally, the meeting will also focus on vaccination and particularly on booster shots, says Vandenbroucke. “The vaccines work extremely well against hospitalisation, against severe Covid. With a booster shot, you protect yourself even better.”

    So far, about 1,250,000 people in Belgium – mainly people with a weakened immune system, people over 65 years old and healthcare workers – already received a booster dose.

    “They should be followed very quickly by large groups of people,” said Vandenbroucke, adding that the country’s various health ministers will discuss a further acceleration of the rollout of the third jab at the Interministerial Health Conference (IMC) on Saturday.

    The Consultative Committee meeting will be held over videoconference starting from 8:00 AM tomorrow, and will be followed by a press conference to announce the latest decisions, a spokesperson for De Croo told The Brussels Times.

    Latest news

    Brussels agrees on ‘urgently needed’ taxi plan reform
    On Thursday afternoon, the Brussels regional government came to an agreement on reforms to the paid passenger transport sector, which was urgently ...
    Next Consultative Committee brought forward to tomorrow
    Belgium's next Consultative Committee meeting is being brought forward to Friday to discuss stricter measures to stop the continuing rise of the ...
    Belgium could enter ‘lockdown light’ soon, says Van Ranst
    Belgium is likely to introduce a "lockdown light" in the fight against the fourth wave of coronavirus infections soon, according to virologist Marc ...
    Commission urges members states to start booster vaccination to ensure safe travel in the EU
    The European Commission announced today a proposal for an update of the rules on coordination of safe and free movement in the EU in response to the ...
    Men speak far more than women in Walloon Parliament
    After a detailed analysis of dialogue from the Walloon Parliament in 2020, it has been found that a staggering 82.4% of speech comes from male ...
    EMA approves Pfizer vaccine for children under 12
    On Wednesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, it announced. ...
    Belgium confirms promise to return looted object during Congo visit
    Belgium has said it will look into returning all goods and works of art from the colonial period, which could result in thousands of objects being ...
    Belgium in Brief: Your Driver Won’t Be Arriving Soon?
    From tomorrow 6:00 PM, Uber will disappear from the Brussels-Capital Region, it announced yesterday. The decision follows a ruling by the Brussels ...
    Uber demonstration closes off Brussels tunnels
    A demonstration by drivers linked to the Uber app is disrupting traffic and resulted in the closure of multiple tunnels on Thursday morning in ...
    Infected people can soon log high-risk contacts online themselves
    Belgium is looking to streamline its test and trace system, as centres tasked with reaching out to high-risk contacts of infected people are ...
    Doctor suspected of falsifying 2,000 CSTs arrested
    A doctor from the Liège region suspected of issuing 2,000 false coronavirus vaccination certificates to create fake Covid Safe Tickets (CST) was ...
    COVID-19 deaths in Europe expected to surpass 2 million by march
    The World Health Organisation expects COVID-19 deaths in Europe to surpass 2 million by March 2022. 53.5% of Europeans are currently considered fully ...