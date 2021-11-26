   
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM
Friday, 26 November, 2021
Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:00...
What’s on the table for the Consultative Committee...
Nightclubs to shut, bars close early, priority booster...
Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest...
Even with strong action now, ‘we will still...
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

    Friday, 26 November 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus restrictions during a press conference from 1:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

    The ministers met digitally on Friday morning from 8:00 AM, to evaluate the rising figures and discuss “strong measures” for all sectors in Belgium.


    The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on reducing social contacts and stricter rules for the hospitality and event sectors, among other measures. The broadcast will be available here:

