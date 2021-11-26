Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 1:00 PM

The Consultative Committee will announce the latest changes to Belgium’s coronavirus restrictions during a press conference from 1:00 PM, according to the cabinet of Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

The ministers met digitally on Friday morning from 8:00 AM, to evaluate the rising figures and discuss “strong measures” for all sectors in Belgium.

De persconferentie over de beslissingen van het Overlegcomité zal plaatsvinden om 13.00u. La conférence de presse annonçant les décisions du Comité de concertation se déroulera à 13.00u. — Tom Meulenbergs (@tombrgs) November 26, 2021



The press conference – available online – is expected to focus on reducing social contacts and stricter rules for the hospitality and event sectors, among other measures. The broadcast will be available here:

More Consultative Committee News: