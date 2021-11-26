Nightclubs to shut, bars close early, priority booster shots for teachers: reports

Belgium’s Consultative Committee may have decided on a closing hour for the hospitality sector and closing nightclubs again for a three-week period, according to reports in local media.

As the previous recommendation to be careful in the private sphere is proving insufficient, the authorities will reportedly shut down nightclubs and discos again, reports Het Laatste Nieuws, citing confirmation from several sources.

Private parties are also said to be prohibited for the next three weeks. However, receiving people at home, as well as weddings and funerals will be allowed to continue, according to reports by VRT.

There are also indications that a fixed closing time for the hospitality industry is being decided, although it is not yet certain whether this will be at 11:00 PM or midnight, reports the newspaper.

Additionally, teachers and supervisors in childcare centres will reportedly get priority to receive a booster vaccine dose, sources confirmed to local media. However, the agreement still has to be formally confirmed by the Interministerial Health Conference (IMC) on Saturday.

A new Consultative Committee is expected to take place in mid-December, to reassess the measures and look ahead to the holidays, according to several local media.

The Consultative Committee is currently ongoing, and these reports remain unconfirmed until/unless they are announced by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo at a press conference later today.

Update: The press conference will start at 1:00 PM, confirmed a spokesperson for Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.