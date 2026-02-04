People in Brussels finding it harder to pay property tax

Credit: Belga

Nearly 73,000 Brussels residents requested a payment plan or extension to settle their property tax last year, a significant increase from around 65,000 in 2024 and 58,000 in 2023.

According to figures from Brussels Taxation, the regional authority responsible for tax collection, delays in property tax payments in Belgium's capital have risen sharply, aligning with trends observed in the other two regions.

For the first time, the total value of requests for payment plans surpassed €100 million, reaching €106 million in 2025.

Additionally, the number of reminder letters sent to taxpayers for overdue property tax payments rose by 4%, increasing from 218,842 to 227,553.

Brussels Taxation attributes the rise in payment delays and plan requests to higher tax amounts, driven by inflation and an increase in municipal surcharges. Property tax bills in Brussels are generally higher compared to Flanders and Wallonia.

