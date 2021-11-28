   
‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 28 November, 2021
Latest News:
Closing border and new travel restrictions: Countries react...
Several rush hour train services to be scrapped...
Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent...
Animal welfare in EU’s pig meat sector: What’s...
‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    2
    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy
    3
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    4
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    5
    Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into force today
    Share article:

    ‘Not feasible’: Doctors refuse to follow new testing strategy

    Sunday, 28 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Doctors have warned they will not follow the government’s adapted testing strategy which would see vaccinated people who were in close contact with a person infected with the coronavirus being tested just once.

    On Saturday, the various health ministers decided that vaccinated people will only have to undergo a test on day one after they have been notified that they were in contact with an infected person, and no longer on day seven, an announcement that has been criticised by general practitioners.

    “This new testing strategy is not feasible, increases the virus circulation and the pressure on GPs. Therefore, we have decided that we are not going to follow this new strategy,” Roel Van Giel of general practitioner’s association Domus Medica told VRT News.

    As part of the new system, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people have to stay in quarantine until they get a negative result. Vaccinated people can leave quarantine without a second test, however, those who have not been vaccinated still have to be tested on day one and day seven.

    Related News

     

    Domus Medica, which has said it will “no longer follow the decisions of the Consultative Committee and the Interministerial Conferences,” opposes this strategy for three reasons, according to Van Giel.

    “Firstly, it is not feasible, because there are hardly any high-risk contacts who receive a code to be tested after just one day. Moreover, there is often a waiting time of several days in testing centres.”

    The GPs are also questioning this strategy from an epidemiological viewpoint, as a person can become infected several days following a high-risk contact, which is what doctors are often noticing after a second test. By not undergoing the second test, GPs fear that the virus will circulate more.

    Van Giel added that thirdly, the new strategy does not at all relieve doctors of the heavy workload they already have, and instead puts more pressure on them, “because testing patients on day one is not at all feasible.”

    This was also the case following another tool implemented by the government which aimed to relieve the pressure on GPs by allowing people showing Covid-19 symptoms to find out if they need to be tested or not online, which contrary to the aim, further increased their workloads. 

    Own strategy

    Domus Medica had asked the government for a thorough adjustment of the testing strategy, as doctors are overrun under the current system, and the number of tests being taken is dramatically increasing.

    “But as we had feared, that thorough adjustment of the testing strategy did not happen,” Van Giel said, adding that the organisation instead will recommend its own strategy.

    “We proposed to put everyone who has had a high-risk contact in quarantine for five days, and in that interim period to give them time to receive a test code and a quarantine certificate and to have a test taken. We are now going to advise this to GPs as well.”

    Flemish health minister Wouter Beke defended this decision, explaining that putting people in quarantine without being tested has a lot of consequences.

    “Not only economic consequences, but also for the people in childcare, health care and vaccination centres. If you quarantine all of those, I fear we will have incredible problems,” he said on VRT’s Journaal news programme.

    He added that, even if people have been vaccinated and received a first negative test result, they should remain cautious and limit their contacts.

    Latest news

    Closing border and new travel restrictions: Countries react to Omicron variant
    As more cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus are being reported across the world, more and more countries are imposing tougher travel ...
    Several rush hour train services to be scrapped from Monday
    Up to ten peak time trains to and from Brussels will be temporarily cancelled starting from Monday, Belgian railway company SNCB announced this ...
    Europe’s largest vintage clothes store is in Ghent this weekend
    Europe's largest pop-up store for second-hand clothes is once again setting up shop in Ghent on Sunday, offering more than five tonnes of vintage ...
    Animal welfare in EU’s pig meat sector: What’s wrong?
    EU has put into place legislation to ensure that animal welfare conditions are respected in its agricultural policy but the breaches of its ...
    Flanders introduces ‘invisible’ speed cameras
    New digital speed cameras that are essentially invisible to the road user are being introduced on various roads and motorways in Flanders, Flemish ...
    Warnings issued for slippery roads across Belgium
    Drivers have been asked to watch out for slippery roads from Saturday afternoon until Sunday evening, as snow and cold temperatures are expected ...
    Testing rules following high-risk contact eased for vaccinated people
    The coronavirus testing policy following a high-risk contact has been eased, meaning a vaccinated person who was in contact with an infected person ...
    New measures announced for Belgian schools
    Stricter rules are being implemented across a variety of sectors in Belgium to curb the rising number of infections and limit the damage as a result ...
    Majority of booster doses should be administered by March 2022
    Invitations will be sent out in the following days for the general population in Belgium to receive a coronavirus booster vaccine, and most adults ...
    Belgium adopts national plan to combat gender-based violence
    Belgium has adopted a National Action plan for the Fight against Gender-Based Violence, which includes more than 200 measures and unites all levels ...
    Antwerp cancels Christmas market and New Year’s Eve fireworks
    The city of Antwerp has joined other cities including Leuven and Ghent by announcing it is cancelling this year's Christmas market, the end-of-year ...
    Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant
    Pharmaceutical companies have sprung into action to look into vaccine protection against the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, ...