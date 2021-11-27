   
Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 27 November, 2021
Latest News:
Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant...
Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern...
What Ursula did next...
Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into...
Almost 3,500 Covid-19 patients in hospitals as new...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    ECDC issues threat assessment about new COVID-19 variant, WHO designates it as a variant of concern
    2
    EU decides to activate emergency brake against new COVID-variant but stops short of flight ban
    3
    Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights
    4
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    5
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    Share article:

    Pharmaceutical companies looking into vaccines against new variant

    Saturday, 27 November 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Different coronavirus vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. Credit: Belga

    Pharmaceutical companies have sprung into action to look into vaccine protection against the new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa, which is raising concerns across the world.

    American pharmaceutical company Moderna announced on Friday it is working to address the new omicron variant, which is potentially more infectious than the currently dominating delta variant and has a large number of mutations, and as a result, was classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation.

    “The combination of mutations represents a significant potential risk to accelerate the waning of natural and vaccine-induced immunity. A booster dose of an authorised vaccine represents the only currently available strategy for boosting waning immunity,” the company said in a press release.

     


    It added that it has also been testing a higher dose of its existing booster and that it is studying other booster candidates designed to protect against multiple variants.

    Meanwhile, German company BioNTech, which developed a coronavirus vaccine with the US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, announced it is currently studying the omicron variant and expects to publish the results of this analysis, and whether its vaccine would have to be reworked, in the next two weeks.

    It added that it should be able to ship a vaccine tailored to this emerging variant in approximately 100 days. However, as most European countries have already started their booster vaccination campaigns, it could take much longer to organise another mass vaccination rollout to administer these new doses.

    Omicron variant: What we know so far

    The new coronavirus mutation detected in South Africa has placed much of the world in an alert mode. So far in Belgium, one case has been linked to the variant, labelled B.1.1.529 and named omicron (the 15th letter in the Greek alphabet) by the WHO. Outside of Africa, it has also been identified in Israel and Hong Kong.

    Related News

     

    This prompted the European Union’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) to activate the emergency break in health crises and impose temporary restrictions on all travel into the EU from southern Africa, including suspending passenger flights from affected countries.

    Member states have been asked to discourage travel to these countries, and should test and quarantine incoming passengers, both those arriving directly or indirectly from these countries.

    Belgiums’ Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated on Friday that the country will be introducing an entry ban for travellers from several countries in the south of Africa following concerns about a new variant.

    “Returning travellers are required to spend ten days in quarantine upon entering Belgium,” De Croo said during a press conference following the Consultative Committee meeting on Friday.

    The rules will reportedly apply to South Africa, and presumably also its neighbouring countries of Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and the small states of Lesotho and Swaziland.

    Latest news

    Belgium imposes entry ban on travellers from southern Africa
    Belgium is introducing an entry ban for travellers from several countries in the south of Africa following concerns about a new variant (B.1.1.529) ...
    What Ursula did next
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES • Weekly analysis and untold stories
    Nightclub closures, limiting contacts: These rules come into force today
    Just over one week after its last meeting, Belgium's Consultative Committee on Friday once again announced a set of new measures to curb the rising ...
    Almost 3,500 Covid-19 patients in hospitals as new cases continue to skyrocket
    The number of new coronavirus cases in Belgium is continuing to rise, and with it the number of Covid-19 patients who are hospitalised as a result of ...
    ECDC issues threat assessment about new COVID-19 variant, WHO designates it as a variant of concern
    Preliminary data on the risks of the new COVID variant of concern is high, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said late ...
    EU decides to activate emergency brake against new COVID-variant but stops short of flight ban
    The new COVID variant detected in South Africa has put the EU on alert and prompted the Council’s Integrated Political Crisis Response (IPCR) to ...
    Cheat Sheet: New Rules, Quiet December Nights
    It's been a while since we've had measures complicated enough to deserve a cheat sheet, but less than a week after Belgium rolled out new measures, ...
    Belgium records highest number of new cases since start of pandemic
    An average of 16,762 infections per day is now recorded in Belgium, with an absolute record of more than 25,000 infections in one day last Monday, ...
    Brexit: trade and travel disrupted as French fishermen blockade ports and Eurotunnel
    On Friday, the national committee for the French fishing industry has coordinated a blockade of three French ports as well as lorries bearing freight ...
    Belgium implements ‘package of strict measures’
    Not even a week after the previous measures came into force, Belgium is taking stricter measures to stop the fourth wave in the country, announced ...
    Even with strong action now, ‘we will still have a few weeks of misery,’ says Vlieghe
    Even if the Consultative Committee takes powerful and clear decisions today, Belgium will still have to endure a few weeks of misery while the number ...
    Brussels tunnels blocked by Uber driver protest
    Several tunnels in the centre of Brussels were blocked on Friday morning by Uber drivers protesting against a ruling by the Brussels Court of Appeal ...