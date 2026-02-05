Three-day action against Belgian Government cuts starts today in provinces

A demonstration of socialist union FGTB to protest against the austerity policy, Monday 03 June 2024, in Mons. Credit: Belga / Eric Cornu

Protests and strikes are taking place on Thursday in the provinces of Hainaut, West Flanders, and East Flanders, marking the first of three provincial protest days against Federal Government reforms and cuts.

In Hainaut, workers' unions are setting up picket lines outside several businesses and closing three shopping centres in Charleroi - Rive Gauche, Belle-Fleur, and Ville 2.

Flyers will be distributed at roundabouts in the Centre region, alongside speeches in the Strépy-Thieu industrial area.

A "march of anger" is planned in Tournai, followed by speeches in Queen Astrid Park. Awareness campaigns will also be held at the "haricot" roundabout.

Additional actions will target La Couvinoise shopping centre in Couvin, the Grands Prés industrial zone near Mons, and the roundabout opposite the "Point d’eau" swimming pool in La Louvière.

In West Flanders, protests will take place along the shopping street in Kortrijk. In East Flanders, gatherings are expected in Sint-Niklaas and Ghent.

The protests are aimed at opposing what unions describe as the Federal Government’s "anti-social measures."

A second day of provincial protests will take place on Tuesday, 10 February, in Namur, Liège, Luxembourg, Antwerp, and Limburg. The third and final provincial protest is scheduled for Thursday, 12 February, in Flemish Brabant, Walloon Brabant, and Brussels.

These provincial protests are part of a lead-up to a national demonstration, planned for 12 March.

