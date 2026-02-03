Belgium in Brief: One year of Arizona

Credit: Belga/Schaerbeek

It's a special day for Belgium, as today marks a full year since the current Federal Government, led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), was sworn in.

And what a year it has been for De Wever: from difficult savings and reforms (and the near-monthly strikes that followed) in his own country to his success in the Euroclear case about the frozen Russian assets held in Brussels.

However, it has not all been smooth sailing. Currently, the PM's Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V) is caught up in a multi-million euro political scandal: the i-Police – a failed project that cost Belgium's taxpayers almost €76 million and has been making headlines across Belgium for weeks.

In typically Belgian fashion, it is a very complicated affair, and I am willing to bet we have not heard the last of it. If you want to know the ins and outs of the complex case, I recommend reading this excellent article by our reporter Rita Alves, which unpicks the knots and tangles of the scandal.

Meanwhile, Isabella Vivian looked into Spain's approval of a decree to regularise 500,000 undocumented migrants and asylum seekers, and wondered if there was any way that Belgium would follow suit, especially with the current political climate. Find out here.

In Brussels-related news, tens of thousands of residents living in the north and west of Brussels are furious over a new air route flying over the Capital Region – leaving them with just 3.5 hours of sleep uninterrupted by aircraft noise on some nights.

Ending on a brighter note (at least for those often travelling on a low budget): a Brussels court has ruled that several of Ryanair's booking practices are unlawful, and has ordered the airline to change them or face a fine of €5,000 per day.

In theory, this means no more charges for a 10kg carry-on bag, misleading marketing deals or vague messages about priority boarding and additional luggage. In practice, Ryanair was given three months to implement the required changes. So...who knows? To be continued, surely.

