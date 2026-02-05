Walloon public transport still disrupted as strike continues

Buses are parked at a depot of the Walloon public transport company Letec, on the first day of a strike of infinite duration, Monday 26 January 2026, in Nivelles. Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Public transport in Wallonia remains heavily disrupted, except in the province of Luxembourg, as an ongoing strike marks its 11th consecutive day.

While Luxembourg province faces only slight disruptions, most transport networks elsewhere are nearly paralysed, according to information on the public transport operator LETEC website.

In the Liège-Verviers region, over half of the bus lines (115 in total) are completely out of service, including tram and Busway 2 routes. Ten lines are operating with reduced frequencies, while 82 are functioning normally but may face route limitations to bypass sensitive areas.

The Charleroi network, comprising both buses and metro, is almost entirely halted, with only 13 lines running, some partially.

In other parts of Hainaut province, 17 lines are running without issues, 35 face disturbances or route restrictions, and all other routes have been cancelled.

Namur province is experiencing significant disruptions due to depot blockages, while the Luxembourg province remains the least affected, seeing only minor interruptions.

In Walloon Brabant, transport operations are expected to remain heavily affected on Thursday, again due to depot blockages.

This strike began as a united front by trade unions on 26 January to protest budget cuts demanded by the Walloon government from the region’s public transport operator, OTW, which oversees LETEC.

Union leaders argue the cuts threaten workers' hard-earned rights, negotiated years ago instead of salary increases, and that savings are being made "on the backs of employees."

A meeting is planned between OTW management and union representatives on Thursday afternoon, followed by a union assembly on Friday to decide whether the strike will continue.

Related News