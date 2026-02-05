Belgium in talks with Engie for cheaper industrial nuclear power

Battery park of energy company Engie in Vilvoorde on Monday, 26 January 2026. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

The Belgian Government is talking with energy supplier Engie to secure cheap nuclear energy for the industry.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever launches a discussion with Engie regarding further nuclear power plant extensions to support industry with more affordable power, L'Echo reported on Thursday.

The prime minister has already held talks with Engie's executives, and a second meeting with Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet is expected soon.

The government aims to keep the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear reactors operational for an additional ten years and potentially restart other nuclear plants.

Engie, however, is concerned about the additional billions of euros it might need to invest in dismantling the reactors, though a deal could still be possible.

A proposal is under consideration to provide subsidised electricity contracts to energy-intensive companies, such as steel giant ArcelorMittal and railway operator SNCB-NMBS, in a bid to support industrial operations.

