Most of Belgian homes require renovation to meet EU standards

Nearly all Belgian homes require renovations to meet the European Union's 2050 energy standards, said the CEO of construction federation Embuild, Niko Demeester.

Out of Belgium's 5.7 million homes, only 5% currently meet these standards. Approximately 2.5% are expected to be demolished and rebuilt by 2050, leaving 5.2 million homes requiring renovation.

At the current pace, only 0.8% of homes – around 40,000 – are renovated annually. To achieve the target, this rate must increase to 205,000 per year, Embuild said.

Population growth may further complicate matters. By 2050, Belgium is projected to have 800,000 more residents, necessitating hundreds of thousands of additional housing units.

The renovation challenge extends beyond homes to public buildings such as schools, hospitals, and care homes. With an average age of 50 years, 95% of these buildings need major modernisation. While fewer schools will be required due to an ageing population, nearly 500 new care homes will be needed.

Infrastructure faces its own urgent renewal needs. Of Belgium's 15,032 kilometres of motorways and regional roads, 18% require total replacement, and 15% need significant restoration. Bridges and tunnels also demand attention, with 3% needing replacement and 4% requiring structural work.

Demeester stated that this transformation is both a challenge and an opportunity to improve society and the economy. However, he stressed the need for political stability and consistent funding frameworks to facilitate long-term planning.

Caroline Deiteren, general manager of Embuild Vlaanderen, added that clear and stable information on subsidies and renovation premiums is needed to support these ambitious goals.

