Belgium in Brief: A rose by any other name

Whether you are a lifelong Brusseleir, came to the Belgian capital for work, followed the love of your life here or got lost on your way to somewhere else, the main article on our website today is for you.

What do the non-Belgian residents of Brussels call themselves? And why? Those are the questions that have been going through the head of our reporter Isabella Vivian (one of these non-Belgians herself) recently.

Some people who moved here for work are called "expats"; while others who find themselves in rainy Belgium for the same reason are referred to as "immigrants" – words with meanings that largely overlap, but are worlds apart in terms of connotation.

Izzy asked people on the street which word they use to describe themselves and what it means to them, but also sat down with experts to learn about where the word "expat" originated. The result is a very interesting read that seems especially relevant in our dear European capital today.

In other news, I wanted to highlight another article written by our News Editor, Ugo Realfonzo, who wrote about the findings of the Corporate Europe Observatory's latest report.

The non-profit found that US Big Tech companies – such as Meta, Google, TikTok and Snap – are and have been lobbying the European Commission to ensure that EU citizens stay addicted to social media.

It's not a fun read, but it is definitely an interesting – and very important – one. I hope we can draw your attention away from your Instagram or TikTok for long enough to read it.

Not entirely unrelated, The Brussels Times is hosting an event that will touch on some of these topics.

Will AI take your job, and what happens if it does?

Live at Flagey Theatre on 17 February with one of the world’s leading thinkers on Universal Basic Income, we explore whether freedom is still possible in the age of Big Tech.

