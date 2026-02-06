Amazon hit by complaint in Belgium over unclear global workforce cuts

A worker puts a package into the storage space of an electric vehicle during a press visit of the Amazon's distribution center in Antwerp, on Tuesday 18 November 2025. Credit: Belga

Amazon is accused of failing to comply with its legal obligation to clearly communicate the potential impact of its global restructuring in Belgium, according to the ACV Puls/CNE union.

The Christian trade union announced on Thursday that it plans to file a complaint with the social inspection authority.

In January, the online retail giant revealed plans to cut 16,000 jobs worldwide, without specifying which positions would be affected.

As of the end of last year, Amazon employed over 400 people in Belgium. Its workforce is distributed across its headquarters in Brussels (including Amazon Web Services), the delivery agency in Antwerp, and the research and development centre for mechatronics in Hamme, East Flanders.

Despite multiple requests from unions, Amazon has not provided any specific details about the situation in Belgium.

Hans Elsen of ACV Puls stated that Amazon is legally required to inform employee representatives accurately and on time, something he says the company has failed to do.

The union remains sceptical about Amazon’s recent announcement of a €1 billion investment in Belgium, arguing that similar commitments in the Netherlands were followed by job cuts in the Amazon Web Services division.

Global investment

Later on Thursday, Amazon announced plans to invest $200 billion by 2026, surpassing its competitors' commitments and raising concerns among investors.

The company cited strong demand for its current products and growth opportunities in key areas such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, and low-Earth orbit satellites as reasons for the significant expenditure.

Following the announcement, Amazon's stock dropped over 9% in after-hours trading, adding to a 4.42% decline during the regular session. Investors expressed concerns about the long-term profitability of such a massive investment.

