Iran says it will not give up nuclear plans even if it means war with US

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Iran will not relinquish uranium enrichment, even in the face of war, according to a statement made by the country’s foreign minister on Sunday.

Abbas Araghchi emphasised Iran’s commitment to its peaceful nuclear programme during a forum in Tehran, just two days after talks with the United States.

“Iran has paid a very heavy price for its peaceful nuclear programme and for uranium enrichment,” he stated.

Araghchi clarified that the refusal to abandon uranium enrichment is rooted in Iran’s insistence on maintaining sovereignty over its decisions.

He explained this stance, saying, “No one has the right to dictate our actions,” referencing Friday’s meeting in Oman with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff.

