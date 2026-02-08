Washington Post announces departure of its director following heavy job cuts

Credit: AFP

The Washington Post has announced the immediate departure of its CEO and publisher, Will Lewis, just days after unveiling a major plan to lay off staff.

Earlier this week, the newspaper confirmed it would cut around 300 positions, representing nearly half of its 800 journalists, according to multiple US media outlets. Jobs in other departments will also be eliminated as the organisation struggles with financial challenges that have persisted for several years.

In an email to staff, which was shared on social media by one of its journalists, Lewis stated it was “the right time” for him to step down. He will be succeeded by Jeff D’Onofrio, who has served as the newspaper’s chief financial officer since last year.

Reflecting on his tenure, Lewis said, “During my time here, tough decisions were made to ensure a sustainable future for the Post, so it can continue producing high-quality and impartial journalism for millions of readers for many years to come.”

The Washington Post is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who said the cuts were necessary financially and were not ideological.

